20 Jun 2023
Organisers have welcomed the “positive” feedback from delegates after hundreds attended the group’s first solo congress.
VMG president Miles Russell addresses delegates at VMG's first stand-alone congress in May.
The VMG has announced the dates for its 2024 congress after hundreds of delegates attended its inaugural gathering.
The three-day event was the first independently hosted congress for the group, which had previously staged conferences in conjunction with SPVS.
Delegates were urged to leave their comfort zones to lead their businesses through forthcoming “global mega-trends” affecting the veterinary industry.
Officials said they were encouraged by attendees’ feedback, and have announced they will return to this year’s venue – the Crowne Plaza, Stratford-upon-Avon – for the 2024 congress on 25 and 26 April.
VMG director Liz Somerville said: “It’s clear from the feedback we’ve received that our delegates relished the thought-provoking content on offer in the educational programme, and were equally enthusiastic about the opportunities to share their experiences and learnings informally with others during the social events.
“It was inspiring to see so many of them participating actively in the sessions and building relationships with their fellow delegates.
“Hosting our own congress was an important milestone for the VMG as we work towards our goal of empowering our members to deliver 21st century leadership and management.
“We are delighted at the positive response to the event and are already making plans for a return to Stratford-upon-Avon for our 2024 congress.”