16 Sept 2022
Greencross Pet Wellness Company is bringing its Greencross Clinical Symposium back after a two-year break for COVID-19 and opening to international members of the veterinary profession.
The Greencross Clinical Symposium will take place on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
A leading Australian clinical conference is returning after a two-year break due to COVID-19 – and opening to international veterinary professionals for the first time.
The Greencross Clinical Symposium is taking place on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast between 22 and 23 October, and will be held as an in-person and online event.
Run by the Greencross Pet Wellness Company, and previously open to vets and staff at Australasia’s largest integrated pet care company, its 1,000 team members are expected to be joined by up to 2,500 online attendees from Australia and around the world.
Topics have been lined up across seven streams:
Michelle Kellaway, chief operating officer at Greencross and a vet, said: “This year’s symposium will be the best yet, and we are particularly excited to extend the invitation to the broader veterinary community around the world as part of our commitment to contributing to the professional development of all vets and nurses, in the spirit of our theme, ‘Building Tomorrow Together’.
“The event is such a special opportunity to bring together passionate vets, nurses, and veterinary leaders to create a successful and sustainable future for our profession.”
Dr Kellaway added: “We are thrilled to host some of the best clinical speakers and most talented veterinary professionals in Australia. The health and happiness of our profession is also of great importance to us, which is why we have a dedicated ‘Well-being and mental health’ stream, with thought leaders in this field.
“I can’t wait to see the best of the industry come together for two days of clinical excellence, a host of informative and inspiring presentations, networking and fun, as we all work together to elevate our wonderful profession.”
Further details are available on the event’s website.