6 Sept 2023
Branch of Collier and Brock Vets has been temporarily closed since July 2021 following the retirement of two senior members of the veterinary team.
VN Katie Carmichael (left) with clinical director Mara Artuffo Binning and Labrador Maisy at Collier and Brock Vets in Irvine, which has reopened. Image: Collier and Brock Vets.
A vet practice branch has reopened for the first time in two years with a bigger team, having been closed since two key retirements.
Collier and Brock Vets temporarily closed its branch in Irvine, Ayrshire, in July 2021 after two senior members of the veterinary team retired.
The first opinion VetPartners practice has now expanded its team and is open Tuesdays to Thursdays, with plans to offer appointments throughout the week in the near future.
Mara Artuffo Binning joined the practice this summer as clinical director, having previously held the same role at a small animal practice in Glasgow. Experienced vets Aleksandra Strain and Megan Leggo have also bolstered the veterinary team alongside senior vet Susan McFarlane, while another vet is also due to join in November.
They will all work with the dedicated veterinary nurses at Collier and Brock Vets’ Irvine branch and its main site in Troon.
Improvements, including new x-ray facilities, have been carried out at the site in Irvine, where pets have been looked after since the 1950s.
Practice manager Elizabeth Frew said: “This is a really exciting time for us. We have very loyal Irvine clients. They have remained with Collier and Brock Vets and have been coming to us in Troon instead during the temporary closure, and we really appreciate their continued support.
“Clients have been really patient, but they are very happy that we have opened again – it is as if all their Christmases have come at once.
“We are delighted to be opening our doors again to clients and look forward to delivering an outstanding service and care to our patients. Having a larger team also means clients will now benefit from more appointments.”