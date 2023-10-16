16 Oct 2023
Five other charities are set to benefit from the proceeds of a tribute fund set up in memory of the popular broadcaster and animal campaigner, which has raised £480,000.
Paul O'Grady working with StreetVet, one of the charities to have benefited from the fund set up in his memory.
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has revealed plans to rename its clinic as the Paul O’Grady Veterinary Hospital in memory of its long-time ambassador.
The move has been announced today (16 October) to mark 11 years since the popular presenter, who died in March aged 67, began working with the charity.
Several other veterinary and welfare groups are also set to share some of the £480,000 donated to a special fund set up in his memory.
Around 20,000 people are estimated to have contributed to the fund and Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said the organisation had been “overwhelmed” by the response.
He said: “It really is a testament to how loved Paul was, and we shall always be forever grateful for everything he did for us.
“As an ambassador for Battersea – especially during his 11 years filming Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – Paul helped animals in their recuperation from surgery, and at times, watched as they headed offsite for specialist surgery.
“Naming our veterinary hospital after Paul, therefore, feels fitting.”
Five other charities will each receive £20,000 donations from the fund, including StreetVet, for whom Mr O’Grady served as an ambassador, and the RSPCA Ashford Garden Cattery, of which he was president.
The other beneficiaries are Freshfields Animal Rescue, Carla Lane Animals in Need and The Oldies Club, which all work in the Liverpool area, close to Mr O’Grady’s birthplace.
Mr Laurie said: “We are pleased to also be able to share donations with other charities that support rescue animals.
“Paul was always a champion of the underdog, and we’ll be carrying on his legacy by ensuring we use the funding to go the extra mile for animals that need costly surgery, medication or rehabilitation.”
Mr O’Grady’s husband, Andre Portasio, said: “Seeing how loved Paul was by so many has been truly touching.
“Paul was so passionate in his support of rescue animals, and it gives me some comfort to know that through the hard work and commitment of Battersea and other charities Paul’s legacy will live on.
“I know that Paul would have been pleased to know that the most disadvantaged animals he was so fond of championing are getting the love and support they deserve.”