28 Jun
The college has published its annual report for 2023 including reflections on how the scrutiny of external regulators has re-emphasised the professions’ wider social role.
Senior RCVS figures have set out their aim to help clinicians shape a “better society” as the organisation published its annual report and financial statements for 2023.
Veterinary professionals are being invited to submit questions about the 48-page document ahead of the annual Royal College Day.
The RCVS Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 summarises the college’s work over the past year and how it believes its activities have helped achieve their strategic objectives.
But, in a joint message, current president Sue Paterson and chief executive Lizzie Lockett said external events, such as the Competition and Markets Authority review, served to underline the wider importance of the college’s work.
They said the scale of public and professional reaction to the process were a reminder of their “privilege” to lead the organisation.
They continued: “This privilege also comes with a great responsibility to try our best to get it right in terms of our decision making and to make sure we act in accordance with our values of integrity and compassion.
“When we do everything we can to help the professions better meet their responsibilities, we create a better society as well.”
The report is part of the agenda for Royal College Day, which will take place at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London on 5 July.
Questions can be submitted by emailing d.rowlanes@rcvs.org.uk before 5pm on Wednesday 3 July and will either be answered during the meeting or in writing afterwards.