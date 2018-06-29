29 Jun
College survey aims to get better understanding of EU veterinary professionals’ views as “certain elements” of UK’s withdrawal from EU “have become clearer”.
More than 1,600 EU-qualified veterinary professionals have already responded to a second survey by the RCVS on the implications for them of the UK’s decision to exit the EU.
The original survey was sent last year to more than 5,000 people working in the UK who gained their qualification from a non-UK EU institution.
This year the Institute for Employment Studies (IES), on behalf of the RCVS, contacted more than 6,000 vets and almost 50 vet nurses – including those previously surveyed, as well as EU registrants who have joined since the last survey – who trained in non-UK EU countries to seek their views on the implications of Brexit for European veterinary professionals.
The college claims this will help inform its representations to the Government.
Chris Tufnell, RCVS senior vice-president and chairman of the college’s Brexit Taskforce, said: “The aim of this survey is to gain a greater understanding of the views and expectations of our EU colleagues now certain elements of
the UK’s withdrawal process from the EU, as well as the timing, have become clearer. The survey will also be looking for the views of colleagues on how the college has addressed the challenges of Brexit so far.
“It is particularly important those who responded to last year’s survey do so this year, because the aim is to get a sense of how their views and plans are shifting as the Brexit process moves forward.”
As with last year’s survey, the views collated through the consultation will help the college understand the immediate and longer-term impact of the UK’s exit from the EU, gather evidence that could be used to make a case for special treatment of veterinary professionals with regard to future immigration policies, and allow the college to provide informed advice to European veterinary professionals as they make decisions about their future careers.
Dr Tufnell added: “I would strongly encourage EU veterinary professionals to respond to this survey, even if they didn’t do so last year, as their views really do matter to us and really do have an impact on our Brexit policies and the views we put forward to the Government in these critical times.”
The deadline for sending responses to the IES is 18 July and all data will be managed and analysed by IES, an independent not-for-profit research institute, on a confidential basis with no individual responses being seen by the RCVS.
A third survey will be conducted by the college when the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, and the impact of this on non-UK EU nationals, are better defined.