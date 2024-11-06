06 November 2024
Helping to transform a two-storey, former carpet showroom into a central veterinary hub.
Beacon VetCare had a vision to create a new practice that would become its central hub in Cornwall. This practice would not only deliver exceptional care, but also become an integral part of the local community by supporting local businesses and fostering a nurturing, collaborative environment.
Burtons were honoured to be part of their journey. Helping to transform a two-storey, former carpet showroom into a fully functional veterinary facility takes more than a vision; it requires careful planning, technical precision, and expert support. Beacon Vet Care’s Summercourt practice is a testament to Burtons ability to guide projects from concept to completion with confidence.
Each stage was guided by workflow analysis and an understanding of everyday clinical demands. Burtons recommendations, such as the use of height-adjustable tables, wall-mounted anaesthetic units, and a piped gas system, ensured safe, efficient, and ergonomic operation throughout the hospital.
With more than 40 years of industry experience, Burtons combines veterinary knowledge, engineering expertise, and design innovation to deliver bespoke solutions for every practice build. Through on-site consultations, CAD layouts, and 3D visualisation, the design team worked to optimise every space within the new Summercourt facility – comprising of six consult rooms, four dedicated wards (for dogs, cats, exotics, and isolation), three theatres, a dental suite, x-ray and ultrasound rooms, a prep area, sterilisation room and a fully equipped laboratory.
The collaboration reflects Burtons commitment to long-term relationships within the veterinary community. Since completing the Summercourt project, the team at Beacon VetCare has returned to work with Burtons on a third practice, which has recently opened, and is looking forward to planning their fourth with the same experienced team.
As the home of veterinary equipment, Burtons continues to help practices across the UK bring their projects to life, creating spaces purpose-built for modern veterinary care, with workflow efficiency, safety, clinical excellence, and sustainability at their core.