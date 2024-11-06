With more than 40 years of industry experience, Burtons combines veterinary knowledge, engineering expertise, and design innovation to deliver bespoke solutions for every practice build. Through on-site consultations, CAD layouts, and 3D visualisation, the design team worked to optimise every space within the new Summercourt facility – comprising of six consult rooms, four dedicated wards (for dogs, cats, exotics, and isolation), three theatres, a dental suite, x-ray and ultrasound rooms, a prep area, sterilisation room and a fully equipped laboratory.