21 Jul
Clare Balding will discuss the importance of animals to her life as dozens of organisations join forces for the new event this weekend.
One of Britain’s best-known broadcasters is supporting a new initiative to highlight the importance of the connection between humans and animals.
Nearly 30 organisations are taking part in the inaugural National Human-Animal Bond Awareness Day, which is being run in collaboration with the veterinary charity StreetVet, this Sunday 23 July.
The initiative offers a number of virtual sessions, including one in which StreetVet ambassador Clare Balding discusses the animals in her life.
She said: “I’m delighted to support StreetVet in its daily mission – its clients and their dogs really demonstrate the strength and importance of the human-animal bond.
“Animals have always been hugely important to me, and growing up I was surrounded by horses and dogs, so I can’t wait to celebrate this special relationship.”
Other groups taking part in the day, co-founded by StreetVet volunteer Tammie O’Leary and clinical director Jade Statt, include Riding for the Disabled, The Donkey Sanctuary, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and Pets As Therapy.
Miss Statt said: “There are so many charities and organisations that work tirelessly to highlight the importance of the human-animal bond, and we want to share them, together with the amazing experiences of our clients.
“Recognition of the importance of the human-animal bond is the foundation upon which StreetVet was created. As a storyteller, an animal-lover, and StreetVet Ambassador, Clare can give a voice to all of these amazing, inspiring, and heart-warming lives”.
Full details of the day can be found on its Facebook page.