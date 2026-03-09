9 Mar 2026
The BSAVA celebrated 11 leading clinicians and researchers as part of its 2026 awards.
Glasgow University professor of small animal medicine Ian Ramsey won the Bourgelat Award for his “outstanding contributions to all areas of internal medicine'.
The BSAVA has announced the winners of its annual awards, including for the first time a new accolade dedicated to former president Des Thompson.
The 2026 award winners are as follows:
• Bourgelat Award – Ian Ramsey
• Simon Award – Matteo Rossanese
• Woodrow Award – Madonna Livingstone
• Des Thompson Award – Ian Millar
• BSAVA Veterinary Nurse Award – Lyndsay Hughes
• Ray Butcher Award – Rowena Packer
• JA Wight Memorial Award – Jon Fitzmaurice
• Melton Award – Stefano Zanardi
• Dunkin Award – Karen Yuet Ming Fong
• BSAVA PetSavers Clinical Research Abstract Award – Ollie Bardsley
• BSAVA PetSavers Annual Research Award – Sze Lynn Yuen
Open to veterinary professionals who have had a significant impact upon general practice and/or within their community, the inaugural Des Thompson Award was won by Ian Millar for his contributions to ophthalmology and more than 40 years of service to the veterinary community in Northern Ireland.
Glasgow University professor of small animal medicine Ian Ramsey took home the Bourgelat Award for his “outstanding contributions to all areas of internal medicine, particularly in the field of endocrinology”.
The RCVS-recognised specialist will deliver his Bourgelat lecture, “The weird and wonderful world of endocrinology”, for free online at 8pm on 22 April, with more details to follow on the BSAVA website.
Matteo Rossanese, said to be one of only a handful of surgeons worldwide performing complex open-heart operations in dogs under cardiopulmonary bypass, picked up the Simon Award for his contributions to small animal surgery.
Former BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes claimed the BSAVA Veterinary Nurse Award having played a “pivotal role during a transformative time for the profession” during her two-year tenure.
RVC researcher Rowena Packer was awarded the Ray Butcher Award for her “outstanding” contribution to canine welfare science, while Madonna Livingstone picked up the Woodrow Award for “her exceptional dedication to caring for small animals and exotics, particularly those with complex needs”.
BSAVA Honorary Secretary, Adam Gow said: “We were delighted to receive so many inspiring nominations this year, highlighting just how much outstanding work is happening across the veterinary community.
“Each of them has demonstrated remarkable dedication to the veterinary profession, and we’re proud to recognise the positive impact they make on animals, clients, and colleagues every day. A huge congratulations to all our well‑deserved winners.”