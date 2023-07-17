BSAVA opens nominations for 2024 awards
Vets and veterinary nurses are being urged to get involved in the awards, which have been running for more than 60 years.
The BSAVA has opened nominations for its 2024 awards, which will be presented at the group’s annual congress in Manchester next March.
Entries are being sought in eight categories, for which voting is open to both association members and non-members.
Categories
The categories are:
- Amoroso Award: for outstanding contributions to undergraduate teaching of small animal studies (preclinical or clinical) in its widest context by a qualified vet (university staff).
- Simon Award: for contributions to the advancement of small animal surgery by a vet.
- Woodrow Award: for contributions to the advancement of small animal medicine by a qualified veterinarian.
- JA Wight Memorial Award: for outstanding contributions to the welfare of companion animals by a vet.
- Blaine Award: for outstanding contributions to the advancement of small animal science by a vet.
- Bourgelat Award: for outstanding international contributions to the field of small animal practice or science by a vet.
- Ray Butcher Award: for a non-vet who has made significant contribution to animal welfare in the community.
- Bruce Vivash Jones Veterinary Nurse Award: for outstanding contributions to the advancement of small animal veterinary nursing.
Nominations
Honorary secretary Krista Arnold said: “I encourage everyone to make a nomination of as many peers and colleagues as possible.
“The awards are our way of saying thank you and to recognise others’ skills and commitment to small animal welfare.
“We hope you will join us in celebrating those who have made a real difference to our profession.”
Nominations close on 22 September and the winners are expected to be announced in December. For more details, visit the BSAVA website.