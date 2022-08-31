31 Aug 2022
The event, formerly known as the BSAVA’s Scottish Congress, will feature 28 lectures, 4 practicals and 10 hours of CPD across streams for vets, VNs and the banner of “open to all”.
The BSAVA is returning to Scotland with a weekend of CPD, networking and ceilidh dancing being offered at BSAVA Alba in September.
Taking place from 16 to 17 September at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in Polmont, Falkirk, BSAVA Alba delegates will have access to 28 lectures, 4 practicals and 10 hours of CPD.
The programme features separate lecture streams for vets, VNs and a third billed as “open to all”.
Session highlights include echocardiology with Kieran Borgeat, Sue Paterson on what nurses can do in dermatology and wildlife triage with Jenna Richardson.
Practical sessions will be open to all, and include sampling techniques, suturing and a ferret clinical exam.
Angela McLaughlin, Scottish regional chairperson at the BSAVA, said: “We are delighted that we are returning to Scotland after three years away as this is a great event that allows vets and nurses the opportunity to improve their skills and knowledge, while visiting an idyllic part of the country.”
A gala dinner at 7:30pm, starting with a drinks reception, takes place on 16 September, with the evening including a live band and ceilidh dancing.
Full details are available on the BSAVA Alba 2022 website.