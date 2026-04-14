Most practices I work with are already doing the things that the current scrutiny says the professions need to do better: communicating openly with clients, recommending based on clinical need and trying to make good care affordable. The frustration is real and it is legitimate. But the scrutiny is not going away. The CMA investigation highlighted a raft of issues across the sector, Defra is consulting on Veterinary Surgeons Act reform and public awareness of veterinary pricing has permanently shifted. For clinic owners considering whether to launch or refine a health care plan, all of this might feel like a reason to step back.