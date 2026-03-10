Have you considered room placement?

Does your central hub, your heart of the practice (the prep area for most), allow you to access all follow-on areas? Can you easily access your theatre and recovery wards from here? This may seem over the top. It’s only a few steps away, right? But think about the comfort of your patient moving from theatre to recovery, the noises that they may be subjected to, and what your clients might have to pass while walking into a consultation.