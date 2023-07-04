4 Jul 2023
A vet leading multi-million-pound plans for a new clinic and referral centre in Glenrothes says he is “delighted and excited” after construction work got underway.
Around 25 new jobs are expected to be created when the multi-million-pound facility in Glenrothes, where a sod-cutting ceremony has taken place, is completed next year.
The project is being led by vet John Ferguson, who previously ran the East Neuk Veterinary Clinic in St Monans, before selling it four years ago.
Mr Ferguson said: “I am delighted and excited about the start for our new development. The hospital will be staffed by the most committed, highly trained and dedicated individuals.
“It seems a great time to invest again in an independent veterinary hospital in Scotland.
“We are very much looking forward to being of service once more to the people of Fife and referring vets across Scotland who had kindly supported me previously during my 22 years at East Neuk Veterinary Clinic.”
Planning permission for the new facility, which is expected to measure almost 12,000 sq ft, was granted last year and construction is due to be completed in April 2024.
The clinic is being developed on the site of a former car sales unit, which had previously been disused for several years.