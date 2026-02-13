13 Feb 2026
Major expansion and refurbishment work is set to be completed by the summer.
Pictured (From left) head nurse Andrew McHale, practice manager Rachel Clark, head receptionist Aline MacDonald, vet Mark Patterson and animal care assistant Kayleigh Buchanan at the Abbey Vets practice in Paisley.
Redevelopment work has begun at a Renfrewshire veterinary practice that has been providing care to animals for more than a century.
A two-stage project will see the Abbey Vets facility in Paisley, which welcomed its first clients in 1910, both expanded and refurbished.
The initial phase is expected to be completed this summer and officials see the project as one of the most exciting developments in the Vet Partners-owned practice’s history.
Practice manager Rachel Clark said: “We have simply outgrown our current building, which is starting to fall into disrepair, and we want to expand our service because of the extra demand from clients.
“The building will be completely transformed into a fresh and modern practice and, while there is a lot of upheaval, it is going to be really worth it.”
When finished, the revamped practice will boast two operating theatres, a fifth consulting room, dental, X-ray and laboratory facilities.
The new consulting room will also provide a private area for grieving owners to use when their animals have been euthanised.
Other facilities are expected to include a farm examination room, separate canine and feline waiting areas plus isolation kennels.
Abbey Vets, which is owned by VetPartners, also runs a second practice in Greenock.