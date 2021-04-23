23 Apr
In a joint response to the royal college consultation on plans for widespread reform of veterinary legislation that closes today (23 April), associations want level of regulation proportionate to level of risk.
The BVA and BVNA have made a headline call for the right level of regulation proportionate to the level of risk in a joint response to the RCVS’ consultation on legislative reforms.
Responding to the RCVS legislative reform consultation that closed today (23 April), they support the RCVS’ commitment to progressing “as a modern, fit-for-purpose regulator”, but said a holistic approach and careful consideration of the order of changes was needed. They added accountability and transparency must underpin any transition.
The response was drawn up following a series of focused working groups to consider recommendations by the RCVS legislation working party and interim proposals for changes that do not need legislative change, such as changing the standard of proof for disciplinary cases.
Among their joint recommendations, the BVA and BVNA want the RCVS to not progress plans to change the standard of proof from criminal to civil in isolation, but consider bringing in a package of measures to foster a “curative rather than punitive system”.
In order of the consultation paper, key elements of the BVA/BVNA response are:
On the joint consultation response, BVA president James Russell said: “This enormous piece of work to modernise our regulatory systems flows from the Vet Futures project, and we’re pleased to be able to feed in our members’ views and concerns to the process.
“At the heart of our joint response with the BVNA is a call for the right level of regulation that is proportionate to the level of risk. We embrace change and progress, but it must be evidence-based, and delivered with a culture shift towards increased transparency and accountability of the RCVS as our regulator.”
And Jo Oakden, BVNA president, said: “The regulation of veterinary nursing has changed a lot in recent years and continues to evolve, so we welcome this detailed consideration into the further enhancement and development of our profession.
“We’re delighted to see the RCVS re-stating its commitment to protecting the veterinary nurse title and this should be a priority in the coming months; it is something we at the BVNA are very keen to drive forward.
“As we’ve set out in this joint response with BVA, it’s essential that any changes to regulation and disciplinary systems have the confidence of veterinary professionals.”