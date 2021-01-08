8 Jan
Association makes direct appeal to animal owners to respect veterinary teams as they adjust to new way of working in lockdowns.
The BVA has made a renewed appeal directly to animal owners to respect veterinary teams dealing with adjusted working in the new lockdowns.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, practices have been asked to restrict their services to those that are essential for animal health and welfare within the current lockdown period. This means some routine work will be postponed, and appointments may be cancelled, as long as it is safe to do so.
In a statement, BVA president James Russell said animal owners needed to respect the clinical judgement of their vets and vet nurses in deciding whether their animals needed to be seen face to face. He has also sought to remind them if they visit the practice they must abide by the strict social distancing and biosecurity measures in place.
He said: “This is a serious public health crisis and it’s vital that we all play a role in stopping the spread of COVID. Veterinary care is still available, but it’s not business as usual. Vets are being asked to restrict the range of services they can provide during these new lockdown periods to support the strong ‘stay at home’ message.
“Vets and nurses may need to cancel some routine appointments or they may need to deliver services remotely – for example, telephone or video consultations. Some practices may ask you to stay outside the building. This is to keep you and the veterinary team safe.”
Mr Russell added: “During the first lockdown we heard worrying reports of clients being abusive to veterinary teams when new measures were put in place. This behaviour cannot be tolerated.
“I’m incredibly proud of our veterinary teams across the UK, who have been working under difficult circumstances throughout the pandemic. Our message to animal owners is please respect your vet, listen to his or her clinical judgement, and follow the COVID-safe measures put in place.”