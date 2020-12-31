31 Dec
In a <em>Vet Times</em> exclusive, Daniella Dos Santos and BVA president James Russell pay tribute to vets across the UK and rally the troops ahead of another “difficult year”.
The BVA has voiced its pride in the veterinary profession’s response to COVID-19, but has warned the ongoing impact of the pandemic will be felt throughout 2021.
Daniella Dos Santos and her successor as BVA president, James Russell, spoke exclusively to Vet Times to pay tribute to vets across the UK and rally the troops ahead of another “difficult year”.
With Brexit now a reality and mass coronavirus vaccination still weeks – if not months – away, Miss Dos Santos warned of tough times ahead, but remained confident the “phenomenal” veterinary profession will rise to the challenge.
She said: “I am so proud of how the profession has responded during this period of unparalleled change, challenge and uncertainty.
“COVID-19 has impacted on our personal and professional lives in ways we could never have imagined at the start of 2020, but I’ve been so impressed by how the veterinary community has come together to support each other, keep pace with change, adapt to new and difficult ways of working, and, above all, keep animal health and welfare and public health as the overriding priority throughout.
“I am incredibly proud to be part of this phenomenal profession.
“Recent developments with the vaccines have been incredibly positive, but the pandemic is by no means over and it’s going to continue to impact on how we work as we go into 2021.
“The BVA will keep supporting and informing the profession, and lobbying for governments to recognise the challenges the profession faces, as well as the hard work we’ve all been putting in.
“We’re particularly alive to how the pandemic is impacting on students and recent graduates. It’s vital they feel supported going forward as they complete their studies and consider future career paths.
“As well as this is, it is vital we all continue to support each other through these testing times, looking after our own, and each other’s mental well-being.”
Mr Russell, who took over as BVA president in September, also highlighted the emotional and physical impacts of COVID-19 across the profession.
He said: “Veterinary professionals in all areas of work have seen the ways they work impacted, and the pandemic has really taken its toll on some.
“As president I’ve been privileged to speak to many members during the year, and I understand all too well the impact COVID-19 has had on people’s livelihoods and emotional well-being.
“We are also alive to the risk of moral injury as people have had to adapt their ways of working to protect people first and foremost.
“What has really come through loud and clear is how adaptable and supportive we are as a profession; it’s astounding how quickly veterinary professionals have made changes to their working practices to prioritise animal welfare under the most challenging and unprecedented of circumstances. All the while making sure we are complying with complex and changing Government guidance, and doing everything we can to keep colleagues and clients safe.”
At the height of the spring lockdown, Miss Dos Santos hosted a series of live BVA webinars to keep the profession up to date on the constantly changing situation. These events were attended by thousands of veterinary professionals, and, for many, proved to be a vital lifeline as the sudden onslaught of COVID-19 brought with it huge disruption and uncertainty.