27 Apr 2026
Guidance includes key information on visa costs and applications and salary thresholds.
BVA FAQs cover new Home Office rules on recruiting overseas vets.
The BVA has released fresh guidance for vets and vet practices to help them navigate new rules on recruiting overseas vets.
The association published the FAQ resource to reflect the latest Home Office rules on the skilled worker visa pathway.
Last year, a Government white paper setting out a range of proposals to UK migration rules was poorly received by vet sector officials, with BVA senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux suggesting the measures were “disappointing and will further exacerbate” existing workforce pressures, while VMG president Rebecca Robinson dubbed them “unhelpful”.
The measures include an increase to the immigration skills charge, which came into effect in December, increased English language requirements which came into effect in January, and an increase to skilled worker visa fees which came into effect on 8 April.
The BVA’s FAQs are said to cover key information including visa costs and timelines, application process details and salary thresholds.
Who qualifies for a salary threshold discount, how to obtain a certificate of sponsorship and what happens if you lose or change jobs are among the questions addressed.
Dr Mullineaux said: “The veterinary profession in the UK heavily relies on overseas vets, who play a crucial role in our workforce.
“However, we’ve been contacted by many members with questions and concerns around navigating the recent changes to the skilled worker visa rules.
“In response, with this resource we’re bringing clarity, by answering the most pressing questions and simply outlining the visa process as well as sponsorship requirements.”
BVA members can find the guidance at the association’s website.