In its strongest intervention yet on the issue, the BVA president has accused Defra of lacking “clear understanding” of the impending ban’s impact on both dogs and veterinary professionals.
The blunt message was delivered in a newly published letter by BVA president Anna Judson, following sustained criticism of the policy in a London Vet Show (LVS) debate.
Vet and MP Neil Hudson defended the plan during the packed session, while insisting he was continuing to lobby on the profession’s behalf.
But, in the letter to UK CVO Christine Middlemiss, Dr Judson described her organisation as “extremely concerned” by departmental claims said to have been made in recent talks of sufficient veterinary capacity to manage the ban.
She wrote: “It is simply not possible to make this assertion without a clear understanding of the number of dogs involved, nor without knowing how many of these are already neutered and how many will be presented for neutering or euthanasia.”
The letter argued that, while estimates for the number of dogs likely to be affected range between 10,000 and 50,000, the final figure could be even higher once a “precautionary approach” advised by Defra itself is applied.
Under the Government’s current plans, owners who register to keep XL bully dogs after the ban on ownership comes into force on 1 February will be required to have them neutered.
Deadlines of 30 June 2024, for dogs that are more than a year old on 31 January, and 31 December 2024 for those below a year old at the time the ban is implemented, have also been set for the procedure to be completed.
But with increasing evidence suggesting a link between neutering and a range of health issues – including some cancers, obesity, behavioural problems and serious injuries such as ruptured cruciate ligaments – questions are growing about when and how the procedure should be done – alongside its implications for the XL bully issue.
Dr Judson said that, under the current plans, “many dogs will be neutered before the recommended age of 18 months”.
She called for the deadline to be extended to the end of June 2025 for dogs below seven months old when the ban comes into force.
The letter also described a requirement for vets to confirm prior neutering from veterinary records as “unrealistic” and demanded additional support for owners unsure about how to type their dog.
It further called for clarity about arrangements in the devolved nations, amid reports dogs are being moved to Scotland and Northern Ireland to escape the effects of the ban.
Defra had not responded to requests for comment on the BVA’s letter at the time of going to press, although ministers have insisted the measures are necessary on public safety grounds.
But, during the LVS discussion on dangerous dogs, Dr Hudson said he both understood and supported the rationale for a ban as a short-term measure, despite acknowledging that breed-specific legislation was “not perfect” and could be reformed.
He argued for longer-term work to promote responsible dog ownership and urged delegates to view the present debate as a matter of both breed and deed, adding: “In this situation if the deed has been committed, it’s too late.”
But the plan came under sustained attack from other contributors, with specialist dog law solicitor Trevor Cooper echoing the concerns of many veterinary and welfare groups as he said: “Breed-specific legislation didn’t work in 1991 so I’m thoroughly confused as to why we think it’s suddenly going to work now.”
PDSA veterinary services director Richard Hooker warned of “real capacity issues” in the sector as he revealed his organisation estimated it had up to 10,000 XL bullies alone on its registers.
He asked: “If this legislation is coming in the form it’s coming, can owners be given more time to do the right thing?”
IVC Evidensia group veterinary welfare advisor David Martin said practice teams in his organisation were already feeling the effects of what he described as “heartbreaking” euthanasia queries from owners who either couldn’t afford to register their dogs or who were coming under pressure from neighbours to relinquish them.
He also warned that there was nothing within the planned legislation to prevent the owners of status dogs potentially linked to the world of organised crime from registering their animals.
And RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen claimed the veterinary sector did not believe Defra was listening to it, warning that it was “soon to be asked to be state-sponsored killers”.
That prompted a plea for linguistic caution from first opinion and social media vet Cat Henstridge, as she expressed fears of a potential “backlash” against professionals who do choose to euthanise XL dogs.
But Dr Hudson denied ministers had taken an “easy option” in pursuing a ban and pleaded for industry stakeholders to “stay around the table”, insisting he understood professionals’ concerns.