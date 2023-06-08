8 Jun 2023
British Veterinary Orthopaedic Association’s 60th anniversary autumn conference will probe how understanding of orthopaedics has progressed since the group’s inception.
The British Veterinary Orthopaedic Association (BVOA) is promising a delve into the past and a look at the future of orthopaedics when it holds its 60th anniversary autumn conference.
The BVOA is holding its autumn event, open to delegates of all levels of experience, in London. It will include a gala dinner aboard HMS Belfast.
Antonio Pozzi, Alex Caron, Mike Farrell, Stuart Carmichael, Karen Perry, Daisy Norgate, Gary Clayton Jones and Giliola Spattini are confirmed as speakers, with more to be announced.
The conference, on 12 to 14 October, plans to look at the origins of the BVOA, how understanding of orthopaedic conditions have progressed and delve into the most up-to-date advancements.
Topics will include fracture repair, joint pathology, imaging techniques and OA, while future advancements will cover augmented reality and AI. The event has been promoted under a “Back to the Future” theme.
Additionally, the BVOA is running a beginner one-day practical CPD course on 11 October on the use of plates and screws. Aimed a surgeons with no prior experience of orthopaedics, it will include lectures and sawbones practical workshops.
Full information and registration forms are available online.