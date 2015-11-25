25 Nov
Nominations are invited from veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses eligible to stand for RCVS council and VN council, respectively, in 2016’s elections.
Next year’s elections will not be affected by the Defra consultation on the college’s governance arrangements and so, as always, six seats will be contested for RCVS council, while two places are available on VN council.
Successful candidates are expected to serve four-year terms and will take up their places at RCVS Day in July 2016.
To stand, candidates for either council need to complete a nomination form, submit a short biography and personal statement, and supply a high resolution digital photo.
Each candidate will also need to have two nominators. For RCVS council candidates, these should be veterinary surgeons who are on the RCVS register, but are not RCVS council members. For VN council candidates, the nominators must be registered veterinary nurses who are not on VN council.
The nomination period for both RCVS and VN councils runs until 5pm on 31 January 2016.
Gordon Hockey, RCVS registrar, said: “We are looking for committed, motivated veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses who are dedicated to their respective professions and who, through the councils and their various committees and subcommittees, wish to have direct input in decisions relating to how the college sets and advances standards of education and professional conduct.
“If this sounds like you, please find out more about standing as a candidate.”
Liz Cox, VN council chairman, added: “I would strongly encourage all those who want to have a say and play a leadership role in veterinary nursing to stand up, be counted and put themselves forward as a candidate.
“It is a very exciting time to join VN council as the new royal charter has formalised the council’s powers to regulate education and our professional standards, meaning the decisions you make can have a real impact on the profession.”
The election period will start around mid-March and run until 5pm on Friday 29 April 2016. Ballot papers will be sent to all registered veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses who are eligible to vote and, during the election period, the college will be sourcing questions from the professions to put to the candidates.
Nomination forms, guidance notes and frequently asked questions for prospective RCVS council candidates can be found at www.rcvs.org.uk/rcvscouncil16
The equivalent documents for VN council candidates are available at www.rcvs.org.uk/vncouncil16
Prospective candidates for either councils are also invited to a Meet the RCVS Day at the college’s offices at Belgravia House, London on Tuesday 15 December 2015, where they will have the opportunity to find out more about the role of the college and RCVS and VN councils.
RCVS president Bradley Viner and Mrs Cox will also be on hand to answer questions about the duties and responsibilities of members of the respective councils.
Those interested in attending should contact Emma Lockley, events officer, on e.lockley@rcvs.org.uk or 020 7202 0773. Reasonable expenses for travel will be reimbursed.