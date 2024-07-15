15 Jul
Dozens of clinicians have signed an open letter published by the Progressive Veterinary Association calling for vets and nurses to be given a vote on the “momentous” proposals.
A veterinary group is leading calls for clinicians to be given a referendum on proposed RCVS governance reforms that would signal the end of annual council elections.
A consultation on the measures, which college leaders maintain would provide a more effective process for choosing council members, is due to end early next week.
But an open letter released by the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) has urged all registered vets and nurses to be given a vote on the issue.
It said: “In our view, the RCVS proposals risk surrendering the independence and sovereignty of the RCVS, leaving little democratic input from ordinary members of the profession.”
Around 30 PVA members, supporters and others have so far signed the letter, which was released this evening (15 July), a week ahead of the RCVS consultation deadline.
A consultation document, published when the process began last month, said current procedures risk the RCVS being seen as a representative, rather than regulatory, organisation.
It added: “Appointment systems may seek to achieve coverage from all four nations of the UK, along with ensuring that members bring expertise from across the relevant sector – criteria that are not guaranteed to be met by an electoral process.”
It further claimed evidence of “widespread misunderstanding” of elected council members’ roles, while senior college leaders have argued that change is also necessary to help secure new veterinary legislation.
But the open letter said appointment systems “frequently appear venal, based on cronyism, inappropriate and untrustworthy”.
Signatories also raised “grave concerns” about how the issue has been handled, including a lack of supporting information for alternatives to the college plans, and highlighted the retention of elections by several human health institutions, including Royal College councils.
The document added: “Such is the magnitude of the proposed changes by the RCVS that we believe it is only through a yes/no referendum that the profession can make such a momentous and permanent alteration to its regulations and constitution.”
The PVA is inviting professionals to add their signatures to the letter by emailing info@pva.vet, while the RCVS consultation will remain open via its website, until 5pm next Monday 22 July.
A full copy of the letter can be viewed here at vettimes.co.uk