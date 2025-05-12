12 May 2025
Open day marks opening by Clarendon Street Veterinary Surgery of new surgery in nearby Stapleford.
Church Street Vets' open day drew large crowds.
An independent practice that has cared for pets in central Cambridge for more than 60 years has held an open day at its first new branch surgery.
Clarendon Street Veterinary Surgery, owned by uncle and niece Patrick von Heimendahl and Harriet O’Riordan, bills itself as the last independent practice in central Cambridge, but said it had outgrown its city centre premises due to a post-COVID surge in pets.
So it made the decision to branch out to Stapleford, a village south of the city, where it has created Church Street Vets.
The branch opened in March, and a month later an open day was held to showcase it to new and existing clients and pet owners.
Not only was a lot of fun had by all, but the event also raised £700 for From the Brink, a conservation charity founded by the practice following a legacy from a client.
Practice marketer Nancy Stephenson said: “We had no idea how many people to expect and were absolutely thrilled by the turnout. All the attending dogs were so well behaved. Africa, the giant tortoise, was a particular hit, as was the ferret racing.
“We enjoyed seeing familiar faces and meeting some lovely new clients too, and were thankful for the fine weather, which meant we could take advantage of all our outdoor space.”