To coincide with human health campaign, Ceva Animal Health is urging practices around the country to offer blood pressure checks to feline patients.
Know Your Numbers! Week runs from 6 to 12 September, and in line with the campaign – now in its 21st year – veterinary professionals are being encouraged to focus on the importance of feline blood pressure checks among cat owners whose pets are seven or older1.
As part of its Mercury Challenge2, Ceva Animal Health revealed more than 40% of cats enrolled on the initiative were hypertensive, with a blood pressure about 30% higher than the value found in healthy cats. The mean age of hypertensive cats was 13.
To coincide with Know Your Numbers! Week the company has put together some facts to help vet professionals generate conversations with cat owners:
Nicki Glen, marketing project manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Know Your Numbers! Week is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the risks of feline hypertension, which is known as the ‘silent killer’ as it often develops insidiously without any early signs, and the importance of regular blood pressure checks in cats seven years of age and older to help detect, treat and control the condition.”
A digital hypertension tool kit by Ceva is available at the Ease the Pressure website.
