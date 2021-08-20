An estimated one in five 3 cats from nine years may suffer from high blood pressure – many cases of which are undiagnosed.

cats from nine years may suffer from high blood pressure – many cases of which are undiagnosed. Four organs may be damaged due to high blood pressure in cats – eyes, brain, kidneys and heart.

A cat is generally thought to be hypertensive when its systolic blood pressure is above 160mmHg 1 .

. Best practice is to discard the first blood pressure reading and then take the average systolic blood pressure from five further readings.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

Nicki Glen, marketing project manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Know Your Numbers! Week is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the risks of feline hypertension, which is known as the ‘silent killer’ as it often develops insidiously without any early signs, and the importance of regular blood pressure checks in cats seven years of age and older to help detect, treat and control the condition.”