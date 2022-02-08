8 Feb
There are 13 candidates standing in this year’s election for RCVS council and nine standing for VN council – voting is open from 14 March to 22 April.
The RCVS has announced the runners and riders for its 2022 elections for RCVS council and veterinary nurses council, and has called on members of the professions to submit questions to candidates ahead of the start of the voting period.
There are 13 candidates standing in this year’s election for RCVS council and nine standing for VN council, the voting period for which will open on the week commencing Monday 14 March and close at 5pm on Friday 22 April 2022.
Both elections start in mid-March, and the RCVS is again encouraging vets and VNs to submit questions to the candidates in their relevant election.
Candidates will then be asked to record a short video of themselves answering two of the submitted questions of their choice, which will be published when the election starts.
Only one question should be submitted per person. Vets can submit a question to the RCVS council candidates by emailing vetvote22@rcvs.org.uk or via the RCVS Twitter account (@theRCVS) using the hashtag #vetvote22.
VNs can submit a question to the VN council candidates by emailing vnvote22@rcvs.org.uk or via Twitter using the hashtag #vnvote22 – members of the profession have until Monday 21 February 2022 to submit their question.
The vet candidates for RCVS council are:
The three candidates who receive the most votes will take up their four-year terms on RCVS council at the college’s AGM on Friday 8 July 2022.
The candidates for VN council are:
The two candidates with the most votes will join VN council for their three-year terms at the college’s AGM in July.
As with the 2021 elections, voting this year will take place completely online with Civica Election Services, which runs the elections on behalf of the RCVS, sending emails containing links to a unique voting website to each veterinary surgeon and veterinary nurse eligible to vote in their respective elections.