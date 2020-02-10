10 Feb
Names confirmed for 2020 RCVS council elections, with a record 13 veterinary nurses putting themselves forward for VN council.
The RCVS has today (10 February) announced the candidates standing in the 2020 RCVS council and VN council elections.
Elections for VN council have not been held since 2017 as no election took place in 2018 due to governance issues, while 2019 saw too few candidates stand to hold an election.
However, this year a record 13 RVNs have put themselves forward to compete for the 2 available places.
The VN council candidates are:
The RCVS council candidates are:
Both the RCVS and VN councils elections are due to start in the week commencing Monday 16 March when the ballot papers, and candidates’ details and manifestos, will be posted and emailed to all members of both professions who are eligible to vote.
The voting materials will be sent by Civica Election Services (formerly Electoral Reform Services), which is running the election on behalf of the RCVS, and the emails will contain a unique security code for each member of the electorate, as well as a link to a secure voting website.
All votes, whether postal or online, must be cast by 5pm on Friday 24 April 2020.
Statements for RCVS council candidates can be found at www.rcvs.org.uk/vetvote20 and those for VN council candidates at www.rcvs.org.uk/vnvote20.
The RCVS is also inviting members of both professions to get a better idea of why each candidate is standing by taking part in “quiz the candidates” and submitting a question, which will then be put directly to the candidates.
Each candidate for both elections will be invited to choose two questions to answer from all those received, and produce a video recording of their answers. Recordings will be published on the RCVS website and YouTube channel on the week the elections commence.
Vets should email their question or send it to the college’s Twitter account @theRCVS using the hashtag #vetvote20 by midday on Friday 28 February 2020.
Veterinary nurses should email their question to vnvote20@rcvs.org.uk or tweet to the college’s Twitter account using the hashtag #vnvote20