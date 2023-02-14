14 Feb
Ten candidates are contesting three seats on RCVS council, with five in the running for two places on VN council.
The list of candidates for this year’s elections to RCVS council and VN council has been announced.
Voting is due to open next month and professionals have until the end of next week to submit questions to the candidates.
Ten nominees have been put forward to contest three RCVS council seats. They are:
Meanwhile, five candidates exist for two available places on VN council. They are:
Each of the successful candidates will take up their positions at the college’s annual meeting on 7 July.
Voting for both contests will take place online – in conjunction with Civica Election Services – and is due to begin in the week commencing 13 March, and will remain open until 5pm on 21 April.
Vets and nurses will receive either an email or letter, where an individual professional does not have their own email address, with details of how they can vote.
Biographies and statements for all of the candidates are now available at on the RCVS website. Questions can be submitted by emailing vetvote23@rcvs.org.uk or vnvote23@rcvs.org.uk respectively until next Friday 24 February.
Only one question per person is permitted and the college has said questions deemed to be offensive, defamatory or inaccurate will not be forwarded to candidates.
Each candidate will submit written replies to two questions of their choice, with answers being published before voting begins.