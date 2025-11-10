10 Nov 2025
Ashlea Vets’ donations to local causes were partially matched by VetPartners.
Ashlea Vets staff posing with their medals.
A vet practice in Carlisle has donated more than £1,000 to charitable and community causes after staff members took part in a series of challenges.
Team members from Ashlea Vets completed a series of gruelling races including a trail marathon, a fell-running and swimming challenge and 100km run through the Scottish Highlands.
To commemorate their efforts, the practice split £800 between Oak Tree Animals’ Charity, Keswick Mountain Rescue, Vision of Adventure and Great North Air Ambulance.
Ashlea Vets also donated £200 to a cat and dog foodbank and £150 to the Penrith RUFC Panthers, a women’s rugby team whom vet nurse Emma Kellett plays for.
Senior vet and practice co-founder Kirsty Barker completed the Jacobite 100 race in September; starting at midnight from the Bridge of Orchy, Mrs Barker crossed the finish line in Fort William 22 hours later having traversed the 100 km route around Ben Nevis.
Vet Kathryne Hodgson adopted a novel sightseeing method around the Lake District as she completed the Frog Graham Round, a challenge comprised of running more than 40 miles through the fells – while ascending and descending 15,750ft – and swimming across Bassenthwaite Lake, Crummock Water, Buttermere and Derwentwater.
As well as cheering on Mrs Hodgson, colleagues and their families also walked around Buttermere as part of VetPartners’ Virtual 5K fund-raising event.
Meanwhile, clinical director Laura Askew completed the Kielder Marathon in October with a time of four hours and 33 minutes.
Dubbed “Britain’s most beautiful marathon”, the trail run spans the coastline of Kielder Water in Northumberland.
As Air Ambulance UK is the vet group’s chosen charity for 2025, VetPartners matched Ashlea Vets’ donation to the Great North Air Ambulance as well as partially matching the donations to the other three charities.
Mrs Askew said the chosen charities “mean a lot to us”, adding: “We’re very proud to be a practice that likes to raise money for charities and worthy causes.
“We love being involved in our local community and supporting other causes further afield.”
She continued: “Raising and donating funds is one part of how we keep our team morale high, and we’re very grateful for the generosity of clients who support our fundraising and make it all possible.”