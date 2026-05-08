8 May 2026
Practice has recruited three new vets and remodelled its site to accommodate the expansion.
Pictured (from left) outside Oxford Vet Clinic are lead vet Shivana Seemungal-Dass, owner Mel Weatherall, practice manager Joe Weatherall and head nurse Phebie Porter.
An independent Oxford veterinary practice that cares exclusively for cats has announced it is expanding its services to welcome dogs as it marks 20 years in operation.
Oxford Cat Clinic’s Botley practice opened its doors in 2006 before expanding to a second site in Marston in 2017.
The original Botley practice will remain exclusively for feline patients, but the Marston site, which has been renamed Oxford Vet Clinic, will now provide its full range of veterinary services to all pets.
The Marston practice has been remodelled and undergone a full refurbishment to accommodate the change and ensure it can continue to offer cat-only facilities, including a dedicated waiting room, consulting rooms, hospital ward and operating theatre, while also being able to welcome dogs and other small animals.
It is also preparing to become a gold-certified Cat Friendly Clinic – the highest accreditation offered by The International Society of Feline Medicine, which is already held by Botley.
The site has also recruited three new vets – Shivana Seemungal-Dass, Anna Ducos and Matilde Costa Fernandes – amid its expansion and plans to make further additions to its team in the next year.
Dr Seemungal-Dass, who has worked at Oxford Cat Clinic as a locum since 2022, will lead the Marston team.
Practice owner and director Melanie Weatherall said the team had regularly been asked by clients if they can treat dogs and other pets and that they were able to make use of “surplus space” at Marston to expand.
She added: “Crucially, cat owners travel from far and wide to use our services, so Botley will remain cat only and Marston now has a clever layout that enables us to still provide the cat-focused care we’re known for.
“We’ve worked hard to recruit an experienced and well-respected veterinary team in Shivana, Anna and Matilde, who all complement our cat expertise but also bring additional veterinary skills with them, so there’s no doubt they are all great additions to our team who will further enhance the level of service our clients enjoy.
“We’re all delighted to have been caring for Oxford’s cats for 20 years and we can’t think of any better way to celebrate this milestone than by welcoming even more local pets to benefit from our independent veterinary services.”