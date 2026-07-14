14 Jul 2026
Charity chief’s guidance as owners increasingly turn to AI care advice
New RSPCA figures show one in ten owners now turning to AI for support.
More animals could miss out on veterinary care because of the emerging trend of owners seeking advice from artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, a senior charity clinician has warned.
Fears have been raised of a potential welfare “time bomb” after RSPCA figures suggested 1 in 10 owners are already routinely turning to AI for support.
But with a similar proportion of dogs already estimated not to be registered with a veterinary practice, plus more cats and rabbits, PDSA officials are worried the trend could make existing problems worse.
Chief veterinary advisor Steve Howard called for a range of actions to help tackle the issue which he described as “a real concern”.
‘Trusted advice’
He said: “Technology has the potential to support responsible pet ownership, but it should complement, not replace, the expertise of professionals.
“Helping owners access trusted advice such as the PDSA Pet Health Hub, understand when their pet needs veterinary attention and overcome barriers to care will be key to preventing this becoming a wider animal welfare issue.”
The RSPCA data, drawn from its Animal Kindness Index, showed checking symptoms for unwell pets (62 per cent), behavioural and body language advice (49 per cent), and dietary issues (30 per cent) were the most commonly cited reasons for owners to turn to AI.
‘Game changer’
However, while it is not being suggested that AI is replacing in-person treatment, the group is concerned that some illnesses may go untreated, even leaving owners at risk of prosecution for failing to act appropriately, because of its use.
Gemma Hope, RSPCA assistant director of policy, advocacy and evidence, said: “Whether we like it or not, AI is a game changer – including for animal welfare. But we’re worried that, with so many pet owners now using large language models to check the symptoms of poorly pets or query behavioural challenges, this could be an inadvertent ticking time bomb for animal welfare.”
The concern is heightened by figures from the PDSA’s 2025 PAW report, which estimated that 10 per cent of dogs, 15 per cent of cats and 21 per cent of rabbits were not registered with a veterinary practice, based on a survey of more than 10,000 people.
Both issues are likely to be influenced by concerns over the cost of care, with the RSPCA and PDSA reporting 56 per cent and 51 per cent of their respective participants were worried about it.
‘Times of concern’
But Mr Howard argued it was still vital for pet owners to register with a practice at the earliest possible opportunity and seek their help at times of concern.
He added: “While AI can be a useful tool for many things, and a great source of general information, it can’t examine a pet, identify subtle clinical signs or diagnose illness.”
The latter message was echoed by the BVA, though it confirmed it had no current data on whether members think their expertise is being bypassed in favour of AI.
Meanwhile, the RCVS has confirmed it has “no plans” to develop further AI guidance for animal owners despite the issue being discussed by its Public Advisory Group in the spring.