2 Mar 2023
An East Kilbride veterinary practice has been named Pet Blood Bank’s top host venue for its work with the organisation.
The team at Vets4Pets East Kilbride with its Heart of Pet Blood Bank Host Venue 2021-22 prize.
A Scottish veterinary practice has been recognised for its efforts to support the work of a vital animal health charity.
The Vets4Pets practice in East Kilbride was given the Host Venue prize for 2021-22 at the Heart of Pet Blood Bank awards, which were held virtually on 23 February.
The practice began hosting donation sessions for the charity three years ago, so far staging 17, as well as working to recruit both donors and volunteers.
Lorna Green, from the practice, said they were “absolutely thrilled” to win the award.
She added: “We feel so honoured to work with Pet Blood Bank, and all the amazing donors and their owners.
“It’s a great experience being with the donors during their sessions, spoiling them with attention and treats, while they help to save the lives of their companions.”
Nicole Osborne, from Pet Blood Bank, said: “The support we receive from veterinary practices across the UK continues to blow us away.
“Vets4Pets East Kilbride and Animal Trust have both made outstanding contributions to supporting our work, since the height of COVID in 2020, when things were particularly challenging for us.
“As a charity, we are so lucky to have such wonderful, passionate and dedicated people around us. It makes me so proud to be a part of this third-sector ecosystem.”