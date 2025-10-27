27 Oct 2025
A surgery which shut during the COVID pandemic is set to welcome its first clients since 2020 next week.
From left, veterinary nurse Kath Vernon with Darla, vet Furkan Sezer, student nurse Sophie Dommershuizen, clinical director Janie Clare, student nurse Ellie Shard and senior vet Alexa Montgomery with Ivy.
The Rutland House Vets premises in Widnes closed in 2020, as the VetPartners-owned group concentrated services at its main site in St Helens amid a shortage of clinicians.
But the site has now been undergone what the company describes as a “major refurbishment” ahead of its scheduled re-opening next Monday, 3 November.
Practice manager and clinical director Janie Clare said: “The practice is conveniently situated near some new housing estates that have sprung up in recent years, so we feel there may be demand for services.
“We are always being asked when we will be opening again so we are excited to be able to now do this.
“It is a small branch that has been there for many, many years. It was popular with clients but the shortage of vets during COVID meant that we struggled to keep it open.
“There will be one vet and one veterinary nurse working there, but the branch has the back up of a much bigger team at our main hospital.”
The group already operates seven other practices across Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester while two others which currently operate as Maple Vets are also being rebranded as Rutland House sites.