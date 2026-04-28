28 Apr 2026
New practice will include five consult rooms and three operating theatres.
The Clifton Lodge Vets team outside new Hartlepool site.
A vet practice in Hartlepool is opening a new site that will allow it to significantly expand its capacity.
Clifton Lodge Vets, part of VetPartners, is opening a new site in Sovereign Park on Brenda Road on Thursday (30 April), approximately one mile south of its Stockton Road clinic, having held an open day for new and existing clients on Sunday.
The 20,000 sq ft site, formerly home to a spa and whirlpool manufacturer, will feature five consult rooms, three operating theatres and a dedicated intensive care unit.
It also includes separate cattery and kennel areas, a preparation area, isolation unit, dental suite and a private bereavement room, while a diagnostic imaging and x-ray suite will feature a CT scanner.
Some existing equipment is being relocated to the new site, where new apparatus is also being installed.
The site will also include on-site parking, offices on its upper floors and a dedicated rest area for practice staff.
Practice manager Donna Wren said: “A tremendous amount of hard work has gone into creating this fantastic new facility and the whole team is incredibly excited about the move.
“As vets and veterinary nurses, our priority is to deliver the very highest standards of care and treatment for our patients, alongside an excellent service for their owners. This new hospital gives us the space, facilities and flexibility to do exactly that.”
She added: “With additional consult rooms and multiple theatres, we’ll be able to have more vets consulting at the same time while also carrying out more procedures.
“Importantly, the size of the building also gives us the capacity to expand further in the future and continue developing the range of services we offer.”