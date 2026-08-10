10 Aug 2026
New staff have already joined the Lanarkshire practice, where building work will enable new services to be offered.
Clyde Vet Group's clinical director Niall Kenny in one of the theatres.
A veterinary practice is gearing up for a major expansion project bosses say will allow them to expand their services.
Work is set to begin in the coming days at the Clyde Vet Group’s site in Wishaw, Lanarkshire, where several new members of staff have already been recruited.
The initial work will see the VetPartners-owned practice expand into a neighbouring property where new staff training, kitchen, rest and office facilities are set to be developed.
A second phase will increase the number of available consulting rooms to six and see the development of a new cat-friendly waiting area.
The final stage is set to create a second operating theatre, additional kennels and a redeveloped x-ray unit. The company expects the work to be completed by early December.
Clinical director Niall Kenny said: “This is a really exciting milestone for Clyde Vets and for the pets and owners we care for in Wishaw and the surrounding communities.
“We have been serving local families for many decades and this investment will allow us to expand our services, provide more appointments and continue delivering the highest standards of veterinary care.”
Two new vets, two nurses and two receptionists have already joined the practice, while one of the operating theatres is set to be dedicated to the expansion of its laparoscopic spay service.
Dr Kenny said: “The additional consult rooms, enhanced surgical facilities and dedicated cat-friendly area will make a real difference to our patients and our clients, while also creating a better working and learning environment for our growing team.”