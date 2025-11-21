21 Nov 2025
Martin Coleman rejected the notion large veterinary groups had “got off lightly”.
Martin Coleman, inquiry chair for the CMA’s market investigation into veterinary services. Image: CMA / GOV.UK
The head of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation into the companion animal veterinary sector has defended its proposed measures.
Some vets have argued the CMA has not done enough to address increasing corporatisation in the sector, while a number of independent practices have expressed fear of closures because of the proposals.
Inquiry group chair Martin Coleman appeared in a CMA panel discussion at London Vet Show on Thursday, where he was asked by BVA senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux if the large veterinary groups (LVGs) had “got off lightly”.
He replied: “I think it would be a mistake to say that the LVGs are happy, and the independents are unhappy.”
He said that while many welcome proposals of pricing and ownership transparency and reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act, there have been “mixed views from across the board on some other things”, such as a £16 price cap on prescriptions and a requirement to inform clients they may be able to buy medicines cheaper online.
Mr Coleman continued: “This inquiry is about understanding if a market is working. It is not looking at whether someone is breaking the law or acting unlawfully… our aim in looking at remedial action is not to punish certain businesses for doing bad things in the past, but to make things right for the future.”
Asked if the proposals could lead to the cost of veterinary care becoming more expensive for pet owners, he said: “We do think that our package as a whole will keep prices lower than they would otherwise be.”
He added there is a “risk of overstating” the “waterbed effect” of lowered medicine prices pushing consult fees up.
Mr Coleman further suggested practices won’t need to price-match online pharmacies as they have a “considerable reputational advantage and a considerable convenience advantage” for many pet owners, noting that 71% of owners opt to purchase medicines from their local practice.
He concluded: “We want to ensure that pet owners can make informed decisions that best suit them and know what their options are, and we think that is fair. We’re not saying to pet owners, you’ve got to go online.”