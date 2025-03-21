21 Mar 2025
Martin Coleman, head of the CMA investigation into the small animal veterinary sector, however, did acknowledge that any changes proposed will have “real life consequences” for practice teams.
Martin Coleman, inquiry chair for the CMA’s market investigation into veterinary services. Image: CMA / GOV.UK
The head of the current investigation into companion animal veterinary services has praised the sector’s “spirit of positive engagement” with the process.
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) inquiry chairperson Martin Coleman argued the process had already triggered change as he addressed the BSAVA Congress in Manchester this afternoon (21 March).
Further working papers, examining issues of profitability and potential remedies, are expected to be published in the coming weeks.
But Mr Coleman welcomed the approach taken by groups including the BSAVA, as well as major companies and individual professionals, to the process so far.
He said: ”This spirit of positive engagement will be especially valuable as we enter the final stages of our inquiry.”
Mr Coleman also told delegates the authority had “anecdotally” heard of improvements in the availability of pricing information on practice websites.
Earlier CMA documents had indicated that 84% of practices did not have pricing information on their websites.
Mr Coleman further highlighted the work of the BVA and RCVS in developing new resources on transparency and highlighting the public facing nature of its guidance respectively.
The session, which was followed by a panel discussion featuring several senior figures from the sector, earlier heard that groups including the BSAVA had taken part in a formal hearing last week as the inquiry continues.
Mr Coleman stressed the inquiry group had yet to reach even preliminary conclusions on its recommendations, but he insisted the group recognised any changes it proposed would have “real life consequences” for practice teams.