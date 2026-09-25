25 Sept 2026
“We finally have certainty” – profession speaks about long-awaited orders.
Chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group Martin Coleman.
The veterinary sector has expressed relief after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published its final remedy orders – but concerns still exist regarding their potential impact on practices.
Despite last-minute intervention efforts from the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), the regulator signed the orders into law last Tuesday (22 September).
Inquiry group chairperson Martin Coleman described it as “a significant milestone in the biggest reform of veterinary services in a generation”, adding: “Our package of reforms will help pet owners better manage their budget and care for their pets, strengthen competition and improve trust in the veterinary sector.”
RCVS president Tim Hutchinson said the college would scrutinise the final orders and continue working to ensure the CMA’s requirements “are as clear and straightforward to implement and monitor as possible”.
The CMA said it received 278 consultation responses on its draft orders and made some modifications as a result, but it “considers that the modifications are not material in any respect” and do not, therefore, require further consultation.
The draft orders particularly came under fire for the design and wording of proposed posters to be displayed in practices stating “the same medicines may be significantly cheaper online”.
The posters still feature wording stating “the same medicines may be significantly cheaper elsewhere”, but have been redesigned. On written prescriptions, the sentence, “you should expect to be offered the choice within your consultation” has been removed.
BVA president Rob Williams said the profession “can finally start to move forward” with the investigation concluded.
He added: “It’s fantastic to see that following strong pushback from BVA, the CMA has listened to our concerns and significantly amended the wording and design of its client notice about medication and prescriptions, which we know was a huge worry for the profession.
“This positive step is a direct result of BVA’s ongoing engagement with the CMA which has resulted in an overall set of ’remedies’ that is more proportionate, workable and fairer for both vets and clients, compared to the CMA’s original recommendations in early 2024.”
BVNA senior vice-president Lyndsay Hughes echoed a similar sentiment: “Our members were particularly concerned regarding the suggested wording on client facing posters and flyers and, thanks to our input, the CMA has adapted its approach.”
VMG president Rebecca Robinson said: “I think the standard notices have improved, which is welcome, though I fear they could still have a negative impact on client relationships, client choice and practice income.”
Dr Robinson said her primary concern “remains the practicalities of meeting the new requirements for estimates”, warning of a “considerable burden on clinicians’ time” and said she was “unconvinced” as to how much clearer practice ownership will be.
She added: “The good news is that we finally have certainty about what is required and practices have time to plan. Some of the changes will be relatively straightforward – others will involve much more time and effort.”
Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices chair Rita Dingwall said the CMA had made “some welcome changes” to the standard written prescription notice but added: “We still believe it lacks the balance to properly guide pet owners with making an informed choice for their pet’s medication.”
PVA director Iain McGill said the group is deciding on its next steps, adding: “We’re not giving up.”