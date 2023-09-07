‘Significant change’

Responding to the CMA announcement, Dr Morley said: “The veterinary sector has undergone significant changes in recent years, with the growth of large veterinary corporates operating alongside independent vet practices. At the BVA, which represents more than 19,000 vets, we support healthy competition, giving clients as wide a choice of vet practices as possible so they can find a service that best suits the needs of themselves and their animals.