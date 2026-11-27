27 Nov 2026
Nine in 10 practices are said to have raised consult and surgery prices ahead of CMA measures coming into force, while 67% raised prescription fees to match the incoming cap.
Image: Ascannio / Adobe Stock
Around two-thirds of vet practices have raised their prescription fees to meet incoming caps set by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), according to fresh figures shared at London Vet Show.
In a session focused on CMA compliance, Digital Practice unveiled data gathered by a pricing comparison tool on its sister site, VetHelpDirect, which matched 1,003 practices’ pricing from 2024 to 2026.
Digital Practice’s head of veterinary content and compliance, David Harris, noted that against a net inflation increase of 7.7% in that time, median first consultation prices had increased by 9.5%, with 90% of practices raising their consult and surgery prices.
Meanwhile, 35kg dog castrates and cat spays had climbed by 11.8% and 12.2%, respectively.
Pet health plans increased by 2.6% – described as a 5% reduction in real terms – with 33% of the practices having reduced the price of their health plan.
Dr Harris said: “Prescription fees are where it gets really interesting because the average practice, 67% of practices on our books, increased their prescription price up to the CMA cap.
“However, the median price has gone down [by 2.2%], because those practices who reduced their price, reduced it by a lot. This gives us this odd paradox, where most practices are raising them while some are dropping them, and the median price is falling.
“Our conclusion from that is that although it’s not enforceable, we are already seeing that prescription cap changing the way practices structure their prices.”
Practices will be capped at £21.40 for primary prescriptions and £12.70 for additional prescriptions, both inclusive of VAT, from March and September 2027 for large and small providers, respectively.
Dr Harris added: “Practices are responding to client concerns over costs. I think that’s what’s happening here, because health plans are not changing or the plans are falling in real terms, and prescription fees are, from extremes, converging down on to the cap.
“Not every practice is doing this, but on balance, what we are seeing is prices are trending to converge on to that cap.
“That means that most practices are now charging more than they would have done before the CMA, which is what a lot of us predicted.
“It’s interesting to see it happen now even before that remedy is happening.”
Responding to the figures, a CMA spokesperson said: “These figures cover 2024 to 2026, mostly before our investigation concluded and entirely before any of our remedies come into force.
“They reinforce why pet owners need clear pricing information and why our wider measures to drive competition on price and quality are so important.”
Offering compliance advice within the session, Dr Harris also urged delegates that “if in doubt, go for transparency”.
He described real-time dynamic pricing as “potentially a disaster for CMA compliance” and advised vets to make any pricing updates overnight.
The vet also recommended practices keep a file of evidence proving their website is CMA compliant, adding: “I can see a situation where we get groups of vigilantes coming around and checking thousands of practice websites and lodging complaints if they’re not [compliant].”