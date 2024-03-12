Consumers may not be given enough information to enable them to choose the best veterinary practice or the right treatment for their needs

Concentrated local markets, in part driven by sector consolidation, may be leading to weak competition in some areas

Large corporate groups may have incentives to act in ways that reduce choice and weaken competition

Pet owners might be overpaying for medicines or prescriptions

The regulatory framework is outdated and may no longer be fit for purpose

Although most of the submissions to the review were from the general public, the authority said it received around 11,000 from people who are working in the veterinary sector itself.