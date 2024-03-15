15 Mar
Several organisations and companies have raised concerns about the potential impact of the proposed investigation, though one senior figure argued it could eventually help to stem the tide of departures.
A business regulator has insisted it does understand the pressures faced by the veterinary sector, despite planning a more detailed inquiry into the provision of household pet services.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has also insisted it will be “mindful” of the impact on individual workers if a full investigation goes ahead.
But while many sector organisations have cautiously welcomed the new move, there is widespread unease that a lengthy inquiry will only raise the pressure on practice teams even further.
One attendee told a BVNA webinar on 13 March: “The vet-bashing is unreal.” Meanwhile, several groups voiced concern about a spike in abusive behaviour towards practice teams after the review was launched last September.
In its response to the authority’s report, SPVS acknowledged change was now likely, but argued the immediate focus should be on supporting staff and clients “who may be upset and sensitised” by its findings.
BVA president Anna Judson added: “It’s important to remember that vets enter this high-pressure profession out of genuine care for animals and will always prioritise their health and welfare.”
Major care providers IVC Evidensia and VetPartners have also urged caution about the process, while the British Veterinary Union stressed its focus was not on individual staff as it criticised some media coverage of the issue.
Although a final decision on whether to carry out a fuller investigation will not be made until after a new consultation process is completed next month, the CMA claimed the “unprecedented” response to the review, with more than 56,000 submissions in all, justified its decision to examine the sector more closely.
The authority declined a request from Vet Times for an interview, saying it did not have a spokesperson available, although it maintains it will “continue to engage with the sector and take on board feedback” during the process.
It has also urged anyone who may be impacted by the investigation to take part in the consultation, which ends on 11 April.
But its report said: “We recognise that this is a sector under pressure. We have heard concerns from those working in the sector about the pressures they face, including acute staff shortages, and the impact this has on individual professionals.
“We also recognise the ongoing concerns of many pet owners. If we proceed with a market investigation, we will be mindful of the burden for individual professionals and we will consider whether there is more that can be done in parallel to improve outcomes for consumers in the short term”.
Although the report said the authority would publish an advice document to help consumers get the information they need, it did not respond to a question about whether that would also include a plea for decent standards of behaviour towards practice staff.
However, VMG president Miles Russell argued that working to improve transparency in areas such as service pricing and practice ownership can also serve as an opportunity to improve wider public understanding of the work required to become a clinical professional.
He said: “Too many veterinary staff are leaving the sector because they are exhausted by the constant pressure, which can lead to compassion fatigue and burnout. This simply compounds the problem of staff shortages for those who remain.
“If we can work together to deliver greater transparency and an updated regulatory framework, while supporting those working in this demanding sector to enjoy a rewarding career, we can bring about positive change for all.”
Meanwhile, the charity Vetlife has encouraged staff to seek assistance if they need it in the wake of the review. To contact Vetlife, call 0303 040 2551 or email via www.vetlife.org.uk