9 Jul
Interested parties can have their say on the proposed scope of the probe over the next three weeks.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has today (9 July) published a new statement of the areas it intends to consider in its current investigation of veterinary services.
A consultation on the document will remain open for the next three weeks and the authority said it will also hold hearings and round tables with interested parties “in due course”.
But officials have insisted their assessment of the inquiry’s likely issues did not mean they have pre-judged if there are adverse effects on competition (AECs) in the sector.
The document stressed: “We have yet to determine whether there are any competition concerns in the supply of veterinary services for household pets in the UK.”
Although further points could be added if they are felt to be necessary, the 36-page statement does outline seven overarching issues which the CMA’s appointed inquiry group said it particularly wants to examine, including:
The document also outlined options for the implementation of potential remedies, including recommendations for new legislation, orders that the CMA can legally enforce or legally binding undertakings from affected parties.
It added: “Given the diversity of the issues we are proposing to investigate and the evidence we have seen to date, we consider it likely that, to be effective, more than one type of remedy would be required if we found an AEC.”
Parties who wish to respond to the full issues statement, which can be found via the CMA case webpage, are asked to email both submissions and supporting evidence to vetsMI@cma.gov.uk before midnight on 30 July.