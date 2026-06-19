19 Jun 2026
The BSAVA’s Susan Little suggested the increased focus on pricing has shifted the vet-client relationship.
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Relationships between vets and clients are set to become more transactional once the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) remedies come into force, BVA Live delegates were told.
In the session, “CMA remedies – what do they mean in practice?”, BVA president Rob Williams asked if the vet-client relationship had shifted during the process.
BSAVA junior vice-president Susan Little responded: “There are definitely going to be more transactional estimate-related conversations, which we probably take as more challenging perhaps than clients do.
“The trust in the community has completely changed; the way we used to get stopped walking down the street for a chat and now we get stopped and challenged on prices, that’s really tough for us to see.”
Under the CMA’s final remedies, vet practices will be required to provide written estimates for clients where treatment costs are likely to exceed £500.
Dr Little said vets may soon find themselves in situations where they will have to explain or provide estimates to owners of pets with chronic conditions, months or years into the animals’ treatment.
To navigate such conversations, she suggested clinicians make clear “to owners that we’re doing this to reduce their worry, to make it clearer for them so there aren’t any surprises”.
Asked about responding to complaints, she argued “most of our clients do still have very high levels of trust” and stressed the importance of educating them.
She added: “It’s about being open, listening to their questions, acknowledging their concerns, explaining why. We shouldn’t be afraid of those conversations.”
The panel also warned vets against ignoring the CMA’s rulings, noting the body can issue fines to practices based on a percentage of their turnover for failing or refusing to comply.
SPVS junior vice-president and Village Vets Formby owner and director Kate Higgins said: “CMA orders are to be obeyed. The purpose is trying to improve transparency, and that’s a good thing for everybody; it’s just not worth trying to circumvent [them].”
Dr Little added: “We’ve also talked about building back trust, so then if people… are taking short-cuts, and these will potentially be high-profile cases, that is not going to help our reputation and our clients.”
Asked what practices can do now ahead of the CMA’s orders coming into force from September, BVNA senior vice-president Lyndsay Hughes warned delegates not to “leave it to the last minute”.
She urged clinicians to immediately begin reviewing their practice’s website and processes, and suggested non-clinical staff can offer a valuable perspective when ensuring the client experience makes sense from a layperson’s point of view.
Dr Williams echoed the sentiment, noting it “pays to be proactive”, and he added: “It pays to talk to people. There are loads of resources available.
“You shouldn’t be frightened of reaching out for support if you feel that you don’t understand or you don’t know what to do.”