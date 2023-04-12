12 Apr
Officials say two deals do not meet legal criteria for investigation, but initial rulings on 15 others are still expected to be issued next month.
An investigation into the acquisition of two veterinary businesses by Medivet has been dropped by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
The regulator announced in January that it was examining 17 separate UK transactions, covering at least 25 separate practices, which it was concerned could lead to a substantial reduction in competition.
But an update posted on the case’s webpage shortly before the Easter break revealed the CMA had now reduced the scope of that probe.
The authority said: “The CMA has decided the completed acquisitions by Medivet of Monument Vets Ltd and Stanhope Park Veterinary Hospital Limited do not qualify for investigation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.”
A spokesperson confirmed that the rest of the investigation remains ongoing and the stated deadline of 18 May for initial decisions to be issued still stands.
Operations in County Antrim, Greater London, Hertfordshire, Lancashire, Leicestershire, North Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire and West Sussex remain subject to the investigation, which affects the following businesses:
A spokesperson for Medivet said: “Medivet continues to fully cooperate with the CMA’s review and in the meantime, we continue to deliver exceptional care to all our clients’ pets.“