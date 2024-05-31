31 May
Regulator says the “nature and potential significance” of concern about competition for companion animal services is so great that a full investigation must take place – despite criticism.
A market investigation of UK companion animal veterinary services must go ahead because of the potential scale of the problems facing clients, the UK’s principal business regulator has claimed.
Confirmation of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) probe has been broadly welcomed within the professions, despite concerns over a repeat of previous surges in abuse of practice teams.
But most of the sector’s largest corporate care providers opposed the move, with one insisting it “does not recognise” some of the authority’s concerns.
The case for further investigation was set out in an 81-page document the CMA published as it announced its decision to proceed on 23 May.
It argued that the findings of its initial review, published in March, gave them “reasonable grounds to suspect” that market features it identified then were “adversely affecting competition”.
The report continued: “Given the nature and potential significance of our competition concerns, we consider that it is important not to delay action.”
Most veterinary sector organisations are supportive of the investigation, with many – including the BVA, BVNA and RCVS – highlighting the possibility that the process could help accelerate the procedure of reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act amid their calls for politicians to pledge support for change in their election manifestos.
One large care provider, Pets at Home, also expressed hope that the process would “open up a conversation about much-needed change and reform within the veterinary profession”.
But despite assurances that the CMA would be “mindful” of the impact that its processes could have on people working in the sector, concerns remain about its potential to spark a new wave of abusive behaviour towards professionals.
VMG president Liz Somerville reflected the views of many others on the issue when she said: “Conducting the investigation will, of course, take time and this will maintain the pressure on hard-working veterinary teams who are dealing daily with sometimes uncomfortable or challenging discussions with clients.
“In a profession already faced with a much higher than average incidence of mental health issues, this is a significant concern.”
Under its statutory timetable, the CMA’s newly appointed inquiry group is required to publish its final report, including proposed remedies, no later than 22 November 2025, though there is provision for extensions if required.
Subject to consultations, the authority said it anticipated working papers of its initial thinking between October and December of this year.
A provisional decision, which will be subject to consultation, is then expected to follow in February or March of next year.
But, while the report claimed the investigation proposal was “overwhelmingly endorsed” by responses to its consultation, it also acknowledged that five of the six main corporate providers signalled their opposition during that process.
The CMA argued that proposals put forward by them as potential remedies had failed to provide a full resolution to its concerns.
But one of the companies that opposed the continuing inquiry, IVC Evidensia, said it “does not recognise the CMA’s concerns relating to choice of treatments or choice of provider”.
It added: “We remain concerned that a market investigation, which is necessarily a lengthy process, risks further undermining public confidence in the veterinary profession, exacerbating existing challenges around vet morale and mental health, and potentially impacting both animal and human health.
“We urge the CMA to report in a timely manner, building on the broad consensus across the profession.”