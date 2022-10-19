19 Oct 2022
Long-serving team members at a Lancashire practice have clocked up close to three centuries of dedicated care between them.
Vets, VNs and receptionists are among those toasting major milestones at Stanley House Veterinary Group’s branches in Colne, Burnley, Barnoldswick and Higham.
Individual anniversaries range from 20 years to just shy of half a century. Many of the team put their loyalty down to the caring family environment at Stanley House and colleague support.
Marie Blackburn joined the practice after leaving school 21 years ago, training as a VN and rising to become deputy head nurse. She said: “Stanley House has been a second home for me. When you work this closely with people, you are family. You can use that as a strength. You know when to pull together.
“It is an emotional roller coaster because you don’t always win, but the gains make it worthwhile. The animals can be at death’s door with owners thinking they have to make arrangements. Then you give them their dog back, wagging its tail. You can’t buy that.”
Clinical director Robin Hargreaves, who has dedicated 34 years to the practice, said: “I am most proud of the people here, and the increasing sophistication and integration of nursing. It has got stronger and stronger. The fact we have taken people from school age to professional-standard training is brilliant, and the standard of care has gone up and up.”
Eileen Barnes, who leads the reception team in the farm and equine department at Higham, is the longest-serving team member, having notched up nearly 44 years.
She said: “I particularly love the farming side and community feel. I am from a farming background and have had a farm for 23 years; I understand the trials and tribulations, and what farmers are going through. After 43 years, I have built a strong relationship with our clients. It is all I have known all my working career. I wouldn’t swap it for anything.”
Practice manager Liz Edmondson joined 26 years ago when the practice, operating for 24 hours a day since 1911, had 23 team members. It now has 80.
Clinical directors David Walmsley and Patrick Moore have been with Stanley House for 29 and 25 years respectively. Colleagues with 20 years behind them include head VN Kira Sutcliffe; VNs Jennah Sayle and Gwenda Foulds; Lindsey Dennett, a receptionist at the Higham branch; and colleague Alison Akrigg, who reached her 20th anniversary before her recent retirement.