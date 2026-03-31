31 Mar 2026
Concerns over veterinary services in Wales are unlikely to be “brushed away” despite the closure of a long-standing parliamentary petition, a former First Minister has claimed.
The Welsh Senedd (Parliament) building in Cardiff. Image: © Tony Baggett / Adobe Stock
Welsh politicians have closed a petition demanding an inquiry into the alleged ‘corporate takeover’ of the vet sector.
Senior figures have called for continuing political oversight under a successor body in the final Senedd petitions committee meeting before May’s elections.
But former First Minister Vaughan Gething argued the issue had become “mainstream news” because of the current Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation.
He said: “It’s part of the reason why I have confidence that this matter won’t simply be forgotten and brushed away.”
Hundreds of people had signed the petition calling for an inquiry into the “corporate takeover” of the Welsh veterinary sector, which has been before the committee for more than three years.
Its chair, Carolyn Thomas, praised the “tenacity and perseverance” of its organiser, Linda Joyce-Jones, on the topic.
She added: “Hopefully it will be taken forward into the seventh Senedd under some arrangement going forward.”
But Mr Gething, who declared an interest as an honorary BVA member, argued the petition’s “broad purpose” had been served through both the CMA process and the chamber’s own consideration of the subject.
“I think the choice about how to pursue that should be left to the seventh Senedd, and indeed the petitioner, I’m sure, will keep a watching brief over it.”
Voters are due to go to the polls to elect a new Senedd on 7 May, the same day as Parliamentary elections in Scotland and local council contests in England.