8 Feb 2023
Set up in 2011 at a Pets at Home store, demand has risen – leading to new consult rooms and larger theatre space being created.
A south London vet practice has expanded to meet increasing demand – and is now recruiting staff members.
Companion Care Croydon, part of the Pets at Home Group and based in its store at Waddon Goods Yard, launched in 2011 and has a 22-strong team of vets, VNs and pet health advisors.
Changes at the practice follow increasing growth in demand and provide greater capacity, including separate wards for dogs and cats, and new equipment.
Two additional consultation rooms have been added, bringing the total to five, and a second operating table has been added in an enlarged theatre.
Extra equipment includes a digital x-ray machine, an endoscopy machine and a multi-parameter monitor to track pets’ vital signs. The reception area has also been revamped.
Companion Care Croydon is now recruiting for two new roles: a practice administrator and head clinical care assistant.
Obi Amazu, practice owner and veterinary surgeon at Companion Care Croydon, said: “We’ve been growing steadily in recent years and the refurbishment provides our team with the space and equipment they need to care for more pets across the local area, both with routine consultations and procedures, and complex surgeries.
“With more space, we’ll be able to offer more appointments more quickly, ensuring we can see people’s beloved pets as quickly as possible.
“Our whole team is really excited about the extension, and we can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into practice.”