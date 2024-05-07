7 May
At least two industry groups are developing new initiatives in response to the findings of the Competition and Markets Authority’s review in March.
The veterinary sector has been urged to “come out fighting” as it seeks to address concerns raised in a regulator’s review of companion animal services.
At least two industry groups are developing new initiatives in response to the findings of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) review, published in March.
But, amid broad expectation that the process will continue to a full market investigation, the VMG Congress heard calls late last month for swift measures to demonstrate the value of the sector’s work.
Veterinary management consultant Tracey Morley Jewkes told delegates the sector needs to stop being “shy” about its work.
She said: “We’ve got to tell them what we take for granted. This is a massive opportunity to really come out fighting. You do great stuff. You’ve just got to break that down.”
The VMG’s outgoing president, Miles Russell, also encouraged practice leaders to consider publishing price lists on their websites, adding: “It’s likely that’s going to come up. I think we should be preparing for it.”
And the British Veterinary Receptionist Association’s (BVRA) senior vice-president, Jaime Kiem, insisted a collective effort was vital in tackling the issue.
She said: “We can’t do this without working together as a team, not just in practice. As an industry, we can’t project value unless we do it together.”
She also argued the sector was providing a “great service” and would not “lose out” through greater transparency.
The discussion at the two-day congress in Stratford-upon-Avon followed criticism by several leading bodies and businesses of the sector’s portrayal in the review process so far. But, despite the unease, both the BVA and VMG have revealed they are working on projects which they hope will tackle some of the CMA’s concerns.
Speaking from the floor during the value debate, BVA president Anna Judson said her organisation was establishing a new transparency and client choice working group in direct response to the CMA process; an official launch is expected soon.
Meanwhile, Mr Russell said the VMG was also working on its own guidance, as well as a separate career development project in conjunction with the BVRA.
He added: “We have an opportunity to start addressing these concerns and putting things in place so when the CMA is reviewing, we can say we have been doing these things.”
Wildlife vet and RSPCA ambassador Fabian Rivers argued pet owners must be made to feel like they are part of the process of caring for their animals and practices should think about how they communicate value.
He said: “People are investing in stories and journeys. They’re investing in you as people.”
But, while he conceded that some would always have difficulties in affording care, he warned that what he regarded as the profession’s “social contract” was at risk of being undermined by public mistrust created through issues such as wide price ranges for procedures such as urine analysis.
Ms Morley Jewkes was applauded by some delegates when she said she would be “very happy” if the “gold standard” description of treatment was phased out by the process. She also cautioned that price increases were not sustainable and clients would “vote with their feet” if faced with such an approach.
Meanwhile, Suzanne Headington, a partner at accountancy firm Hazlewoods, which specialises in work with veterinary practices, suggested the option of paying bills in three instalments may help to ease cost concerns for some clients.